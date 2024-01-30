Filmfare Awards 2024: Soni Razdan On Alia-Ranbir's Double Win - 'You Make Us All So Proud'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SatyenShrinil )

Mom Soni Razdan is beaming with pride as daughter Alia Bhatt and son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor brought home not one but two Filmfare trophies on Sunday night. A day after the award ceremony, the Pippa actress shared a post, congratulating the power couple on their big win. She wrote, "Not one but two ! Congratulations you two - you make us all so proud and happy. Gratitude and cheers all round for this amazing encore of 2019!#filmfareawards2024." ICYDK, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor Award for his role in Animal. Take a look at Soni Razdan's post:

The news also brought immense joy to Ranbir's mother and Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who couldn't contain her excitement. The veteran actress shared her happiness by posting two pictures on her Instagram profile. The first photo captured the winning moment of the duo from last night. The second frame took the audience back to 2019 when Ranbir won Best Actor for Sanju, and Alia was declared Best Actress for Raazi. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor expressed her joy, saying, “I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju Raazi ) so happy it happened again!!! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud #animal #rockyranikipremkahani,” accompanied by red hearts, pink hearts, and raising hand emojis.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been married since April 14, 2022. They are proud parents of a baby girl, Raha. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra in 2017. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.