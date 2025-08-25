<i>Songs Of Paradise</i> Trailer: Saba Azad And Soni Razdan's Musical Revolution

There was a time when women of Kashmir were not allowed to sing or dance. Being a professional singer was a distant dream in the land of paradise. But who can stop a woman who is bent on defying societal norms; how the society can mute a voice which is instrumental to usher in a change?

Breaking Down The Trailer

Saba Azad and Soni Razdan featured in the Amazon Prime film Songs Of Paradise, directed by Danish Renzu. The film is based on the life of the Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum who became the first female singer in Kashmir.

In the film, the name Raj Begam has been changed to Noor Begam.

Saba Azad plays the younger self of the singer, while Soni Razdan will be portraying the elderly version of Noor Begam.

The trailer shows how Saba Azad pursues her dream of becoming Kashmir's first female singer against all odds.

Steeped in the cultural and social-economic ethos of Kashmir, Saba Azad is seen using a different dialect to make the character look true to life.

The film has a strong supporting cast comprising Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey.

The film will release on Amazon Prime on August 29.

Saba Azad's Statement

Sharing her excitement about the character, Saba Azad says, "Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire."

Hrithik Roshan had already cheered for Saba after the teaser released.

