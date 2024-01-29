Filmfare Awards 2024: Inside Alia Bhatt's 'Saras' Night With Husband Ranbir Kapoor By Her Side

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt had a "saras (good)" Sunday night and her latest Instagram post stands as proof. The Udta Punjab actress was one of the Bollywood celebrities who attended the Filmfare Awards ceremony held in Gujarat and much like last year, brought home a trophy. The actress won the Best Actress (Popular) award for her stellar performance in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A day after the ceremony, the actress treated her fans to glimpses of the award show night. She shared a number of photos with usual suspect, husband Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, her Rocky Aur Rani co-star Shabana Azmi. She also shared a short video, summing up her experience. In the video, we can see her dancing with fans, interacting with the paps and receiving the coveted award on stage.

Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "Saras (good)night at @filmfareP.S. this one's for the entire team of RRKPK."

Meanwhile, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to Jamal Kudu has gone crazy viral on social media. In the trending video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen nailing the hook step of Jamal Kudu by balancing glasses on their heads. At the end of the dance, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been married since April 14, 2022. They are proud parents of a baby girl, Raha. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra in 2017. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.