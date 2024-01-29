Filmfare Awards 2024: This Video Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To Jamal Kudu Is Crazy Viral

Still from a video shared on X. (courtesy: AliaBhatfc )

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dance to Animal song Jamal Kudu eclipsed everything else at the Filmfare Awards last night. The 69th edition of the award ceremony was held over the weekend in Gujarat. Bollywood stars from Kareena Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to Varun Dhawan attended the event and entertained audiences with their stellar dance performances. Now a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to Jamal Kudu has gone crazy viral on social media and for all the right reasons. In the trending video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen nailing the hook step of Jamal Kudu by balancing glasses on their heads. At the end of the dance, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks.

This is the video we are talking about:

In another viral video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dancing on stage with Triptii Dimri to Animal Song Pehle Bhi Main. ICYDK, this marked Triptii's first stage performace in Filmfare.

Take a look at the video below:

Triptii Dimri's makeup artist for the Filmfare Awards, Séverine Perina, watching the actress and Ranbir Kapoor's performance on the awards stage. ♥️#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2024#TriptiDimripic.twitter.com/xpIlTATVk7 — Triptii Dimri News (@triptidimrinews) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his role in the superhit film Animal, while his wife, Alia Bhatt, secured the Best Actress in a Lead Role trophy for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The happy news was shared by Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor on sociual media. The veteran actress shared her happiness by posting two pictures on her Instagram profile. The first photo captured the winning moment of the duo from last night. The second frame took the audience back to 2019 when Ranbir won Best Actor for Sanju, and Alia was declared Best Actress for Raazi. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor expressed her joy, saying, “I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju Raazi ) so happy it happened again!!! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud #animal #rockyranikipremkahani,”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been married since April 14, 2022. They are proud parents of a baby girl, Raha. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra in 2017. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.