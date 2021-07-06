ICYDK: Farhan Akhtar Was Offered A Role In Rang De Basanti

Farhan Akhtar shared this image. (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar, who has worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra twice, could have also been a part of his film Rang De Basanti, reported news agency PTI reported. Farhan worked with the filmmaker in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (based on the life of late sprinter Milkha Singh). Frahan's upcoming film Toofaan has also been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan was offered a role in the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Farhan was offered the role of Karan Singhania, which was eventually played by South star Siddharth. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, recalling Farhan's reaction, told PTI: "He was truly amused because he had just made Dil Chahta Hai and was finishing Lakshya. I told him I wanted him to act in my film and he could not believe it at that point of time. I had offered him the part of Karan, which was the only author backed character in the whole film."

During the interview, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra told PTI: "Farhan was fascinated. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. He wondered 'What's wrong with this guy who is seeing me act in a film'?" He added that the Dil Dhadakne Do actor loved the script but "couldn't see himself acting at that point of time."

Farhan Akhtar, who stepped into Bollywood as a filmmaker, is best-known for directing movies like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya. He made his acting debut with Rock On!! He is best-known for his performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.

(With inputs from PTI)