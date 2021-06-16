ICYDK: COVID Test Was Compulsory For Guests At Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta's Wedding

A photo from Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding. (courtesy jwalagutta1)

Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta, who got married on April 22 this year, are busy looking back at the big day of their life. BTW, did you know that all the guests had to get an RTPCR test done in order to attend the wedding. Jwala Gutta, sharing pictures from the wedding day on her social media profile on Wednesday, revealed in her caption. She wrote: "Pictures from April 22. #shaadi. How lucky I am to have my people around me all the time. PS_ COVID test RTPCR was mandatory to attend the wedding." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #photodump, #manymoretocome and #weddingday to her post.

The star couple got married in an intimate ceremony in April. For her big day, Jwala Gutta was the perfect bride in blue and gold while Vishnu Vishal complemented her in traditional white attire. ICYMI, here's a look at Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding album:

The couple made their wedding announcement on social media. They shared identical posts, which read, "Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always...." The text on the wedding card, a glimpse of which they shared on social media, read, "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear - We are getting married."

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal, who have been dating for some time, made their relationship official when they announced their engagement last year in September. Vishnu Vishal is best-known for his performances in films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Neerparavai, and Ratsasan to name a few.