'I Want This Dress': Deepika Padukone Just Placed An Order On Victoria Beckham's Instagram

Deepika Padukone is known for silencing the fashion police (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, known for silencing the fashion police with her sartorial choices, found a spot on the trend's list with her comment on Victoria Beckham's Instagram. Ms Beckham, who shared snippets of her luxury yacht vacation on Instagram, piqued the fashionistas' interests with her holiday wardrobe, and one of them is none other than Deepika Padukone. The British designer shared photos of her holiday, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun in strappy maxi dresses - black and white - while chilling with husband David Beckham, Elton John and David Furnish, and her high-on-chic wardrobe is all that Deepika could notice. Looks like she even placed an order on Victoria Beckham's Instagram: "I want this dress! In both the colors you wore them in," she commented on a recent photo. Aww, Deepika.

Take a look at Victoria Beckham's post and Deepika's comment below.

Here's the other colour Deepika Padukone is talking about:

Deepika Padukone's high-end closet often features hand-picked pieces from Victoria Beckham's collections. She has been sporting Victoria Beckham ensembles not just to glitzy galas but also to movie screenings in Maximum City. In 2013, Deepika turned heads in a sheath red dress at a special screening of Race 2.

Deepika Padukone in a fabulous Red/Black 'Victoria Beckham' sheath dress at screening of Race 2. pic.twitter.com/tFXLBjIN — IndianFashionPolice (@IndFashionP) January 25, 2013

Deepika paired contrasting separates from Victoria Beckham's couture for one of Vogue's 73 Questions videos.

Deepika Padukone in Victoria Beckham label for Vogue's 73 Questions



Styling by Taylor Angino

Hair by Harry Josh

Makeup by Hung Vanngo pic.twitter.com/NERRWwSAx3 — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 20, 2019

More recently, Deepika, who covered Vogue India's August 2019 issue, introduced us to her "barefaced and unfiltered" self in a sweater dress by Victoria Beckham.

Deepika Padukone sets the standard for airport looks higher every day. This year at the Met Gala, Deepika surprised us all in two OTT outfits - a white Dundas gown paired with an exaggerated bow and a lime green ruffled Giambattista Valli ensemble with a headband.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel's xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in 2017.

