Deepika Padukone's Epic Reaction To Lady Gaga's Met Gala Striptease

Deepika Padukone from a video by Vogue (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Lady Gaga had 4 outfit changes on the Met Gala pink carpet She was the first one to walk the pink carpet at the gala Deepika was still in her hotel, getting ready

Deepika Padukone's reaction to Lady Gaga's Met Gala look is basically, all of us. The 33-year-old actress features in a recent video by Vogue, which is a fun-filled collage of Deepika's Met Gala journey. The Vogue video has snippets of Deepika trying on her Zac Posen dress for the first time, getting ready for the Met Gala and then spotting Lady Gaga's dramatic striptease on the pink carpet. So, here's what happened inside Deepika's green room, as revealed in the behind-the-scenes video. Around the time when Deepika Padukone got her make-up done and she said "I look like Barbie", Lady Gaga had already checked in to the Met Gala.

Deepika's team showed her glimpses of Lady Gaga's outfit changes and she said: "She pulls it off! I mean that's her... is that her second look? So, four looks?!!" Having said that, Deepika then stepped in to her walk-in closet to put on her Zac Posen ball gown.

Meanwhile, here's what was happening in the Met Gala pink carpet: Lady Gaga arrived in a giant fuchsia ballgown by Brandon Maxwell with a huge train managed by not one or two but several attendants. As she unbuttoned her huge coat-like gown, Lady Gaga revealed a black gown underneath - she called for an umbrella as a prop. Lady Gaga took this one off to reveal another strappy dress in fuchsia and this time, she picked a Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of a retro cell phone as her prop. This too was taken off to reveal her last outfit - bare minimums in sparkly fishnet.

In the video, Deepika Padukone also talks about how her husband Ranveer Singh is Met Gala personified. Take a look at the Vogue video, featuring Deepika, here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone walked out on the pink carpet looking like this and designer's verdict was "stunning."

Deepika Padukone's next red carpet appearance will be in Cannes in later this month.

