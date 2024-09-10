Chunky Panday Earns His Licence: "Gave A Driving Test Again After 43 Years"

It is never too late to try something new. Don't know about you, but Chunky Panday agrees with us. On Tuesday, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram timeline, announcing that he finally passed his driving test. That too, after 43 years. “Gave a Driving test again after 43 years. And guess what, I Passed. Thank you RTO Mumbai,” he captioned the post. The picture captures Chunky Panday sitting inside a car, holding the steering wheel with both hands. The veteran star's beaming smile serves as clear proof that he was happy to have achieved the feat. A Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer was seated beside him.

Reacting to the post actress Sonam Khan wrote, “Congratulations! You don't know how to drive?? If so thank goodness I didn't have any driving scenes with you. Nonetheless congratulations once again.” Aarya star Sikandar Kher commented, “Fantastic”.

Last month, Chunky Panday opened up about a rough patch in his life before becoming famous. The actor revealed that he used to work as a part-time car dealer at that time. “It was not easy, but it was fun. Well, those were my struggling days. I was a part-time hustler and part-time car dealer, so I used to get the chance to drive those cars around. Every day, I was in a different car, visiting producers' offices,” he told news agency IANS.

On the film front, Chunky Panday was last seen in director Puri Jagannadh's 2022 sports action Liger. The film featured his daughter, actress Ananya Panday and actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

Chunky Panday is also a part of the Amazon miniTV series Industry. Backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show centres around the life of a young and ambitious screenwriter Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora) who tries to leave an impression in the film industry. Sunit Roy, Prosit Roy, Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Kapoor, Sumit Arora, Suparn Verma, Ankita Goraya and Amit Masurkar are also a part of the cast.