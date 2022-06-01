'I Love You,' Writes Ira Khan On Pool Pics With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. See His Reply

Ira Khan with boyfriend Nupur. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan never shies away from talking about her love life, and her Instagram stands as proof. On Tuesday, she shared some mushy pool pictures (from her birthday album) with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, celebrating two years of togetherness. Ira started dating Nupur in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, and since then, they have been creating a heavy buzz on the internet with their adorable pictures and videos. The 25-year-old shared some bikini-clad photos of her with her boyfriend and captioned it as, "It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything."

Soon after Ira Khan shared the post, Nupur Shikhare dropped a lovey-dovey comment, "I love you two. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2yrs back".

Here have a look:

Nupur Shikhare also dropped an adorable post on his Instagram handle, wishing Ira on their second relationship anniversary. He wrote, "Always Two-gether (get it ?) I love you @khan.ira #love #celebration #happy." Ira also commented on his post, " two-gether 5-ever. Cringey only for you."

Ira Khan was recently trolled after she dropped bikini-clad pictures from her 25th birthday party with her family, including parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta and friends. She was trolled for wearing a bikini in the presence of her father. However, she schooled the trolls by sharing more pictures from her birthday party. Along with the photos, she wrote, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.