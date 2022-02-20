'I Love You': Rajkummar Rao Wishes Patralekhaa In An Adorable Birthday Post

Rajkummar Rao posted this. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Patralekhaa turns 33-year-old today. Rajkummar Rao shared a mushy birthday post for his wife Patralekhaa on his Instagram handle. In the candid photograph, Rajkummar Rao can be seen along with his wife Patralekhaa as they smile facing each other. Sharing the post, Rajkummar wrote: "Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU," along with heart emojis to which Patralekhaa replied "I love you babyyyy," along with heart emojis. Reacting to the post, many celebrities flooded in with birthday wishes. Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl @patralekhaa." Actress Archana Puran Singh wrote: "Happyyyyyy birthday @patralekhaa," along with heart and cake emojis.

On Valentine's Day, Rajkummar shared a throwback picture from his wedding on his Instagram account. In the post, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all smiles. Sharing the post, Rajkummar captioned:"@patralekhaa Today, Tomorrow, Forever," along with heart emojis.

The couple got married in November, last year. Since then, we haven't been able to get over their social media PDA. Patralekha had recently posted a candid photo of the two of them while they were travelling between Lucknow and Chandigarh. She posted a black-and-white photo and captioned: "Stealing some moments making some memories between Lucknow and Chandigarh."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have dated over 11 years before they got married on November 15 last year. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony. The wedding was only attended by the family members and close friends in Chandigarh.