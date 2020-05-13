'I Know Myself A Little Better Now:' Janhvi Kapoor On The Effect Lockdown Had On Her

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor gave her fans an opportunity to know her a little better by posting a video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The video had snippets from her life. From throwback moments with her late mother Sridevi, pictures from her travel diaries, snippets from shooting days, fun time with sister Khushi and what not. She titled the video: "Quarantine Tapes" and wrote: "Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos." She began the video by saying, "I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It's like I am different things at different points of day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him."

Later in the video, Janhvi talked about the effect that lockdown had on her, especially on the personal front. She talked about her strengthened relationship with family and added, "But it's so low now because of the lockdown. I think just looking at your life from a third person's perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending time all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to everyday is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day. If I tell everyone to stay positive, I am going to sound like those phonies. If you have the luxury to be at home, be with your family and not worry about surviving then consider yourself lucky."

Janhvi's post was replete with lessons of self-love and oodles of positivity. She said in the video clip, "I think too many people are trying to be too many things but they are not in this world. I don't think there is anyone else like me. I am getting closer to a stage where I am accepting who I am, it allows me to be more relaxed in my own skin. Surround yourself with positivity and you will become it. I hope we all start to value ourselves and each other a little more. If we can experience it and be better people somehow and become more considerate human beings after it. If you can't go outside, then go inside."

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the pipeline.