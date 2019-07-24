'I Have Fought And Created A Space For Myself,' Says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha shared this image. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Highlights "I am somewhat a rebel," said Richa Chadha "I have found my way," she added "The true test of a film is when it becomes memorable," she said

The much-feted Masaan won Richa Chadha wide acclaim but the actress says she does not identify with her character in the film because she is essentially a rebel. In Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, which completed four years of release on Wednesday, Richa plays Devi, who struggles to shake off the small town stigma towards pre-marital sex. Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi played the film's other protagonists, Deepak and Shalu, who attempt to transcend the restrictions of their casteist society.

"I don't identify with my character in Masaan because I am somewhat a rebel. I have found my way. I have, despite all the challenges in life, fought and created a space for myself. In her own way Devi also fights, but I feel she stumbles a lot more than I ever would. That is where she gets stuck in life," Richa told IANS.

The 32-year-old actress feels had the film released today, it would have received better distribution and promotional facilities."The true test of a film is when it becomes memorable. That's why we like old songs. Sometimes you don't get box-office recognition, but nobody was expecting (box-office success) for this film. For me, the best thing is that people continue to appreciate the film," she added.

Masaan was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. It won two awards.

"Masaan gave me a beautiful exposure at Cannes and Marrakech film festival. I developed lots of strong relationships with people and I became better friends with all the people I worked with in the film - like Neeraj, Vicky and Shweta. They have become a part of my life," Richa said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.