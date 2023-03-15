Kriti Kharbanda 'Defies Gravity' By Pole-Dancing - Watch

Still from a video shared by Kriti Kharbanda. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda is known for her gorgeous looks and enviable acting skills. The actress, however, has several hidden talents as well. A case in point is her penchant for pole dancing. . Oh, and, the actress is super happy about it. Sharing a video of her dancing in a studio, Kriti Kharbanda wrote: “Went pole dancing after what felt like forever. I feel most liberated when I defy gravity and push boundaries of physical stress and manage to pull off something that I didn't think was possible for me to achieve in the first place.”After taking a break from her hobby, Kriti Kharbanda has returned to pole dancing

Speaking about what the art form means to her, Kriti Kharbanda added, “What started as a hobby is now part of my being. Something I gravitate towards in moments of stress or anxiety. It's become my go-to place. It brings me a sense of calm and self-belief and I'm so proud of where I've gotten.” Thanking her trainer Aarifa Bhinderwala, she said, “I'm truly grateful. Thank you for being such a wonderful teacher. This is all you!” with a heart emoji.

Kriti Kharbanda also shared a glimpse of herself on the pole on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Learnt something new. So going to flaunt it.”

A few days ago on the occasion of Holi, Kriti Kharbanda shared an image of herself smeared with colours. In the caption, she said: “Happy Holi. Tis the season of colours and happiness! This Holi, let's promise to colour our lives with prosperity, smiles and hard work. Let's be kind to ourselves and blow away all the negativity,” with a smile emoticon.

Last month on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actress shared a loved-up image with her boyfriend, Pulkit Samrat. In the caption, Kriti Kharbanda simply said: “Hello Valentine!” with a heart emoji. While Pulkit replied saying, “Oh hello (heart emoji),” Ali Fazal responded with heart emojis.

Previously, Kriti Kharbanda shared a video of herself playing games in an arcade, where she can be seen enjoying the moment. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, "My love for arcade games grew during my teenage years, and I would often find myself drawn towards these arcades on a bad day or whenever I craved some 'me' time. For me, it was a magical experience that brought happiness in solitude, and I relished the challenge of competing with myself and trying to improve with each attempt. It was never just about winning; it was about pushing myself to do better."

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the film 14 Phere with Vikrant Massey.