Do We Need To Tell You More About Kriti Kharbanda's Love For Pole Dancing?

Do you know what Kriti Kharbanda's favourite form of work out is? It's quite an offbeat choice and it is none other than pole dancing. Kriti Kharbanda, who loves a good pole dancing session, had to restrict herself from visiting the studio during the lockdown months because of pandemic restrictions. Last month, she stepped into her go-to studio by Aarifa Bhinderwala and shared an update on Instagram. On Thursday, Kriti found herself returning to the studio for another session of pole dancing, just a glimpse of which she shared in a new post. Kriti added the hashtags "pole burnt" and "not complaining" to her post.

In the video, Kriti Kharbanda can be seen pole dancing to the rhythms of the song Cover Me In Sunshine by PINK and Willow Sage Heart, and posted it with these words: "If you let the fear of the unknown hold you back, you will never know all of the great things you are capable of." Here, take a look:

Earlier, Kriti had checked into Instagram from her pole dancing studio with this post: "Man oh man, the exhaustion is unreal, but the satisfaction and happiness is something else," she wrote. In the photo, Kriti Kharbanda, dressed in black, can be seen in the middle of a pole dancing session.

Last year, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed because of the pandemic, Kriti Kharbanda wrote about how much she missed pole dancing: "Throwback to my favourite form of work-out! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What's on your list? What do you really miss doing?"

Kriti Kharbanda is known for starring in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar'sTaish.