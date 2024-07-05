Hugh Jackman Calls Rohit Sharma His Favorite Indian Cricketer, Says 'He Was A Beast'

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Hugh Jackman)

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman is set to feature in the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine and is currently busy in promoting the film. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is an avid cricket fan and Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma is his favourite cricketer from the current Indian national squad.

In the video posted by Marvel India, when asked about his favourite cricketer, the Logan star replied, "Right now, Rohit." He added that he was glad India recently took home the T20 World Cup.

The news comes a day after the Indian Cricket team went on a victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to celebrate their World Cup T20 victory. On June 29, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final. This victory came 17 years after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team claimed victory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup 2024 followed India's defeat in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, where the team lost to the Australian cricket team led by Pat Cummins.

Deadpool & Wolverine is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters Deadpool and Wolverine. It is produced by Marvel Studios and also stars Hugh Jackman's close friend Ryan Reynolds. Hugh Jackman reprises the role of Wolverine in the superhero movie. The film is set to release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 26.