Hrithik's Mom Pinky Roshan Reveals The One Thing He 'Was Always Curious About' On His Birthdays

Cute can't even begin to describe Pinky Roshan's latest Instagram entry. Why, you ask? Well, on Friday, she shared a throwback picture along with her son and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. In the greyscale throwback photograph, little Hrithik can be seen staring at the birthday cake. Hrithik's mom Pinky Roshan shared a little secret from the War actor's childhood and wrote in her caption: "Happy birthday cakes. He was always curious to see the shape of his birthday cake. Love you." Pinky Roshan's post was flooded with heart emojis in the comments section.

On his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan's 49th wedding anniversary earlier this year, Hrithik wished them in the most adorable way possible on social media. The actor, living with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids during lockdown, shared video of himself playing piano. He captioned the post: "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors! Happy anniversary, mama and papa. Love you."

Hrithik Roshan, son of actor-director Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, made his Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He went on to star in films like Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor also starred in Super 30, last year, in which he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.