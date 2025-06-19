Exclusive: Jackson Wang Reacts To Being Part Of Hrithik Roshan's <i>Krrish 4</i>, "I Was Only Joking"

K-pop star Jackson Wang has wrapped up yet another memorable trip to India, this time as part of the promotions for his new album Magic Man 2. And while the album is what brought him here, it was his time off stage that grabbed just as much attention. From partying with Hrithik Roshan to catching up with Karan Johar, Jackson's India visit turned into a full-blown Bollywood affair.

Amid all the buzz, Jackson set social media on fire after joking in an interview that he was going to be part of the next Krrish film. Fans of the superhero franchise and the GOT7 star immediately went into a frenzy, excited at the idea of a global crossover. But in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Jackson clarified that the comment was made in jest.

"I was only joking," he said, laughing. "Hrithik is a good friend. I admire him a lot, but no, I'm not a part of Krrish or any other film at the moment. I was just trolling, and it became headlines the next day. So, I want to clear the air. There is nothing cooking, we are just good friends," he added.

This marks Jackson's second visit to India and also the second time he's met Hrithik Roshan. The two first connected during his previous trip and have since maintained a warm friendship. Their recent get-together at a private party, attended by several top Bollywood names, only fuelled the excitement.

While there's no movie collaboration in the works (yet), fans are holding out hope for a future project. Whether it's music, dance, or just more cultural crossover moments, Jackson's connection with India and Bollywood seems to only be getting stronger.

Also read | Jackson Wang Reunites With Hrithik Roshan. Is A Collaboration In The Works?