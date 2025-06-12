Jackson Wang Reunites With Hrithik Roshan. Is A Collaboration In The Works?

Rapper-singer Jackson Wang, a member of the Korean pop band GOT7, is back in India. The singer, who is rumoured to be collaborating with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, was photographed with the Roshan family.

On Thursday (June 12), filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a picture with the singer on Instagram.

Also sharing the frame with Jackson Wang was Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan. The K-pop star twinned with the War 2 star in an all-black ensemble.

Rakesh Roshan captioned the post as, "Jackson welcome and God bless!"

A Reunion For Jackson Wang and Hrithik Roshan

This is not the first time the musician, who hails from Hong Kong, met Hrithik Roshan. Jackson Wang crossed paths with the Bollywood actor when he came to India in 2023 to perform at the Lollapalooza Music Festival.

Jackson Wang received a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport upon his arrival on Tuesday (June 10). According to the videos on social media, the singer waved to fans and even shook hands with some of them.

The music sensation received a traditional welcome when he reached the hotel. The staff applied a tilak on his forehead and offered him a ceremonial greeting. Jackson Wang even participated in a fun dance performance, hosted by the hotel staff, to his viral track Buck, which is a collaboration with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh.

this is so cute!! they infused Buck with traditional indian dance again ????

jackson would be so happy!! ❤️‍????

thank you to everyone in india for this lovely gesture ???? #JacksonWang #MAGICMAN2 pic.twitter.com/Nqdufwbsys — Rany ???? Wang ????✨ (@ranydavia) June 10, 2025

More About Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is a part of the popular K-pop group GOT7. The Hong Kong-born singer is credited to hits such as Blow and 100 Ways. He has gained a devoted fan following in Asia, Europe, and the United States, thanks to his mastery over blending genres, including pop, hip-hop, and R&B.

Jackson Wang is also known for his collaboration with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on the song Buck. The track is a part of his upcoming album Magic Man 2, set to be released on July 18.