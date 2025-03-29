Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Son Hrehaan: "I Love You Because You Exist"

As Hrehaan turned 19 on Saturday, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan penned a note for his son saying that no amount of success, and errors could affect his worth in the actor's eyes.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of Hrehaan, whom he welcomed with former wife Sussanne Khan in 2006.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: “I love you not because you are so amazing , which you are by the way in every way Ray, But I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you.”

He added: “As you take your next steps into the real world my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do . No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes.”

The star asked his son to be himself.

“So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon , ease and effortlessness , your depth will take you far and high. Happy 19th birthday Hrehaan,” he added.

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan married in December 2000, after dating for four years. They welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan, in 2006 and their younger son, Hridhaan, in 2008. The couple decided to go their separate ways in 2014, however, they remain close friends and co-parents.

On the work front, Hrithik is set to turn director for the upcoming film Krrish 4, and take the baton from his father Rakesh Roshan for the franchise.

The development of the fourth installment of India's biggest superhero franchise has been confirmed by Rakesh Roshan, who has helmed the earlier 3 parts of the franchise.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise.

Rakesh Roshan had said, “I'm passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish's journey forward with the audience for the next decades”.

The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)