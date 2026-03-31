Hrithik Roshan's Younger Son Hridaan Heads US To Study Filmmaking, Proud Mom Sussanne Khan Shares Post

Hrithik Roshan's younger son, Hrehaan Roshan, is all set to take a leap in the field of academics. He will pursue film and TV production at the University of Southern California.

On Monday night, Hridaan's alma mater, the American School of Bombay, shared a picture of him with the USC logo below it. "It's no surprise to us that we'll see Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations, Hridaan—we are so proud," read the caption of the post.

Sussanne Khan, who happens to be the biggest cheerleader of her sons, shared an emotional post about her son's new feat.

"To my Trojan from birth... who slipped inside the eye of his mind and found a better place to play... TO our RIDZ FULL OF SKY, my creative genius, my heartbeat, my superpower, and my bestest friend in the world... We alllll are soooooo proud of you putting in all of you towards @uscedu and being accepted in the School of Cinematic Arts. It makes us all the proudest village of your tribe. CONGRATULATIONS, MY SONSHINE. Love you beyond words. This universe is yours... continue your magic and unapologetically be YOU," she wrote.

Last year, Sussanne Khan shared a rare picture of Hrithik Roshan on her carousel post while wishing elder son Hrehaan a happy birthday.

Sussanne Khan wrote in the caption: "Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday, my Raystar... The minute you came into my life, you empowered me to be my strongest self. You are my WORLD... your soul, your heart, your mind... is the most resilient strong soul, and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you. That is your superpower... I love you, my SonShine... you are the best friend that I have, my truth mirror, and I am so so proud to be your mama... Love you beyond words and expression..."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000. They called it quits in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and remain best friends.