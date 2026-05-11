Hrithik Roshan's Mother's Day Post Has France, Tree, And A Saba Azad Connection

Hrithik Roshan's Mother's Day post came a day late, but it's worth the wait. On Monday, a day after India celebrated Mother's Day, Hrithik Roshan shared a travel-goal post topped with a famjam moment.

Hrithik Roshan shared a famjam post featuring himself, girlfriend Saba Azad, father Rakesh Roshan, and mother Pinkie Roshan from their France vacation. In the picture, the four can be seen nestled under the shade of a tree called "ombre de maman," which loosely translates in Hindi as Maa Ki Chaaya (Mother's Shade).

"Found this tree in France called 'ombre de maman'. Roughly it translates to 'Maa Ki Chaaya!' Happy Mother's Day

To the shade, strength, and love behind us all.

P.S. Before the French people come after me... yes, I'm joking. We are just a tree-loving crazy family," Hrithik wrote in the caption.

The post went viral quickly on social media, garnering comments and love from fans.

Saba shared a series of pictures with the actor on her Instagram on his 52nd birthday a couple of months ago.

"Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy," she wrote in the caption.

"On the best day of the year, I wish upon you joy and days of quiet rest, interspersed with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think, time with your friends and family, and peace—endless peace. Happy birthday, my heart. I love you, @hrithikroshan," she added.

Saba and Hrithik made their relationship official in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan. The duo married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They share two children, Hrehaan Roshan, 19, and Hridaan Roshan, 17.

Saba is often seen accompanying the Roshans on family vacations, functions, and events.