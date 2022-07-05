Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha Producers On 'Mischievous' Reports About Filming Locations

Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Vikram Vedha. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

The makers of the highly-anticipated film Vikram Vedha released a statement on Monday, in which they clarified that the film has been shot in India extensively, in Uttar Pradesh specifically, and that the film's "creative talent" - namely, the actors - have no decision-making powers on production and budget. Reliance Entertainment, co-producers of the film, also confirmed that part of the film was shot in Abu Dhabi, explaining that it was the only available location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble at the given time. The statement arrived after several reports alleging that Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot in Uttar Pradesh and urged the makers to shoot in Dubai instead.

Reliance Entertainment's statement described the reports as "misleading and totally unsubstantiated," confirming that much of the Vikram Vedha has been shot in India and that filming locations included Lucknow, which is in Uttar Pradesh. The statement called attempts to "twist" the facts "mischievous and untruthful." The statement also clarified that suggestions are welcome from actor's but "the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative."

The statement shared by Reliance Entertainment on Twitter read, "We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shoot locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist this set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful. Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from the creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative."

Read the statement shared by producers here:

Hrithik Roshan, after wrapping the project earlier this year, shared an extensive note writing about his journey of working in the film. Read his post here:

As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into #VikramVedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. as we inch closer to our release date.



See you at the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/fk2tzvp9qf — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 10, 2022

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which was also written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The movie, which was a success at the box and received rave reviews from critics, featured Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles.