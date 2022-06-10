Hrithik Roshan Reflects On His Film Journey After Wrapping Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

The shoot of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film, Vikram Vedha has drawn to a close. With filming completed, Hrithik Roshan who will be essaying the role of Vedha – the menacing antagonist – has shared a note looking back on the journey so far. The actor shared two pictures; one in which he is seen with the director duo Pushkar–Gayathri and another with the directors and co-star Saif Ali Khan. Sharing the pictures, Hrithik said, “Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties...but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance.”

Describing his experience of working on the film as "frightful" and "delightful" in equal measures, Hrithik Roshan said, “For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, align with what is, finding joy in being less than, and being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It's been a journey of remoulding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not.”

The actor also expressed his gratitude to directors Gayatri and Pushkar. He said, “But regardless of victory or failure, I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity and vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha.”

In addition to the filmmakers, Hrithik Roshan also has the kindest words for his co-stars. “For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors especially Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer.”

The Krrish star concluded the note by saying, “As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today…As we inch closer to our release date. Nuff said. See you at the cinema.”

See the post here:

Earlier, the first-look posters of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as Vikram and Vedha respectively were also shared by the directors on Instagram.

Take a look at the posters here:

The 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller film of the same name was also written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. The movie, which was a success at the box and received rave reviews from critics, featured actors R Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles.

The Hindi version of the film will be co-produced by YNOT Studios and Plan C Studios. Vikram Vedha will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.