Hrithik Roshan's "Statutory Warning" To Those Reading His Latest Insta Post: "Everything Good Is Showing Off Its Flip Side"

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan wrote a long note on social media about being hit by sudden sadness. He mentioned emotions that "pull us in without warning" and described his note as a "senseless morning rant."

What Hrithik Roshan Wrote

He started his post with, *"Statutory Warning: senseless #morningrant. Had a wonderful time, and now, out of nowhere, all that is wrong with the world lays outstretched before me, around me, under me, over me; everything that is good is proudly showing off its flip side, and the day is whizzing past, this bright, amazing, shiny day."

Hrithik added, "And how intelligently we are able to break it down mentally for ourselves, surgically penetrating and investigating this light hum of sorrow within our hearts and victoriously arriving at our own concocted, often hallucinated theories, causes, and solutions, and yet horribly unable to think ourselves out of the loving embrace of this apparently unreasonable and senseless sadness of days. It pulls us in without warning."

The Kaabil actor continued, "And so here I am, wholly committed to a literal spewing of my current emotion, using big words to camouflage the bleakness under it all, and also quickly peddling it for a few eyeballs. And so it goes. The fantastic state of the world, where senseless things presented well make the desire for 'em things so urgent and logical that it makes my head spin."

He also mentioned a scientific fact about how long a particular emotion lasts, writing, "Science fact: An emotion lasts only 90 seconds in its original state before it transmutes or merges into another. This took me 45 seconds. 45 left. The few who will eventually frown at not understanding the 'why' of this cracked post, you my friends, are truly living life like it was meant to be lived."

Talking about Hrithik, he recently celebrated his 52nd birthday with a warm yacht party attended by his close ones, including girlfriend Saba Azad, sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and her boyfriend Arsalan Goni among others.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2.



