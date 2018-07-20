Hrithik Roshan's Holiday Pic With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan Is Pure Dad Goals

Hrithik Roshan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Highlights Hrithik shared another photo with Hrehaan and Hridhaan from holiday Hrehaan and Hridhaan are on their way back to Mumbai They were touring Europe with Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan may be headed back home after a long vacation (as revealed on Sussanne Khan's Instagram story) but they sure did make some post-card worthy memories on holiday. The 44-year-old actor has filled up his Instagram with entries to his vacation diaries, all of which feature his favourite travel partners Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In his latest post, Hrithik and the boys can be seen chilling on a bench by a leaf-strewn avenue, rejuvenating themselves to follow the drill again. "Walk. Road. Bench. Sit. Refuel," Hrithik captioned a bundle of photos. Hrithik Roshan and the kids appear to have been joined by Sussanne (the actor's ex-wife) on the trip, who made separate posts featuring the boys.

But now, let's take a look at Hrehaan and Hridhaan's holiday album through Hrithik's lenses.

The trio also had plenty of adventures when on holiday, which were packed with surprises for Hrehaan and Hridhaan. For example, during the raft-making activity, Hrithik decided to keep a thing or two from his children: "The only thing I didn't tell them was that the water was freezing," he Instagrammed.

Travelling with his "BFF"s, Hrithik Roshan made pit-stops at Rome and Gstaad and his entries are making rather green with envy. Here are glimpses of his travel scrapbook:

By now, it's pretty evident that Hrithik is an adrenaline junkie and so, it did not come as a surprise when he Instagrammed his travel motto to be: "Stay calm and keep Adrenaling."

Meanwhile, here's what we spotted on Sussanne's Instagram:

Hrithik Roshan took off for the vacation after he put a break to his Super 30 schedule. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik plays mathematician Anand Kumar in the biopic. Super 30 is expected to release in January next year.