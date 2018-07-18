Hrithik Roshan, Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan's Guide To A Perfect Holiday. Take Notes

Hrithik Roshan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Gstaad (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is such a cool dad! Hrithik is holidaying in Switzerland with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and is documenting the trip one by one on Instagram. The latest entry is from Gstaad, and the video is just crazy. "Gstaad mein aake paagal ho gae hum," the trio say in the video, in which they can be seen prepping for a boat ride. They make the boat themselves, BTW. What happens when Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan take a dip in the water (freezing cold)? You have to see the video (embedded below). "The only thing I didn't tell them was that the water was freezing," Hrithik captioned the post, adding hashtags like 'create your fun' and 'explore everything.' Hrehaan and Hridhaan's expressions are way too adorable.



"This is now on my checklist" and "parenting goals be like" are some of the comments on their video.



Take a look.



This is the other videos he posted from Gstaad.



We also have glimpses of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan's vacation from Rome. Here they are.



Before this holiday, Hrehaan and Hridhaan hanged out with mom Sussanne Khan in Santorini, Greece. "Greek mythology says The Agean sea has mystical healing powers... absorbing and carrying this energy in me," Sussanne wrote.



Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan from 2000-2014. However, the duo are often spotted with their sons on vacations, dinner and movie dates.



