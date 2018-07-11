Hrithik Roshan Has A Holiday Motto. So Do His Kids Hrehaan And Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan Instagrammed this photo from his vacation (courtesy hrithikroshan)

"Stay calm and keep adrenaling," reads the caption of Hrithik Roshan's new Instagram post. The actor is currently holidaying with his twins - Hrehaan And Hridhaan in Greece, after having made a pit-stop at Italy. However, it appears Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne has also joined the trio for a family vacation - we say this because both Hrithik and Sussanne have Instagrammed holiday memories with the kids on their Instagram accounts, but separately. For his latest Instagram post, Hrithik shared a cute selfie with the boys, which is basically a glimpse of the "traveller life" he's leading and added his travel motto in the caption. Hrithik flew off to his vacation destination at the end of June and appears to be in no mood to wrap it up (we feel you, Hrithik). Here's proof:





Ahead of this, we spotted the kids hanging out with Sussanne in Santorini, Greece. "Greek mythology says The Agean sea has mystical healing powers... absorbing and carrying this energy in me," Sussanne captioned her photo.



Meanwhile, Sussanne has found her own little paradise in Santorini:



Meanwhile, Hrithik also helped us tour the streets of Rome with a 360 degree view of the Italian capital. Hrithik and the kids are "explorers forever," actually.



Well, talking about being adrenaline junkies, Hrithik and the kids indeed are. Before they took off Rome and Greece, the trio were busy with mountain adventures all the way in Gstaad, a resort town in the Swiss Alps.



Needless to say that Hrehaan and Hridhaan are Hrithik favourite holiday partners and here's a glimpse of how much they've been globe-trotting.

Hrithik Roshan's much deserved holiday began after he put a break to his Super 30 commitments. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik plays mathematician Anand Kumar in the biopic. Super 30 is expected to release in January next year.