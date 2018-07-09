Hrithik Roshan's Super Vacation With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan Is All Adventure

Hrithik Roshan with his son in Rome. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Super 30 will have to wait as actor Hrithik Roshan took off with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan for a Roman holiday. The actor posted two fabulous videos documenting the highlights of his trip so far. In Rome, Hrithik drove a bike on the cobbled streets as his son riding with him captured their best moments on camera. Hrithik captioned the video: "Explorers forever." Before Rome, there was a quasi-Lakshya moment when Hrithik and his boy took up a rock climbing challenge during their visit to the Gstaad glacier. "Beautiful days (in) Gstaad. Impossible is nothing... Explore everything," wrote Hrithik.



Take a look at their Super vacation:



Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan from 2000-2014. They apparently have joint custody of their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Sussanne frequently take their sons out on vacations individually and when in Mumbai, the four are also spotted together for dinner and movie dates. Rarely Hrithik and Sussanne join each other on vacations too.



Before leaving for the holiday, Hrithik Roshan was occupied in the making of Super 30 based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches 30 students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exam of the Indian Institute of Technology. The success rate of Anand Kumar's Super 30 is enviable.



