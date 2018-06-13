Will Rajinikanth's 2.0 Clash With Hrithik Roshan's Super 30?

After witnessing several delays, Rajinikanth's 2.0 has reportedly got a release date now. 2.0, featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, will now release on Republic Day, according to a mid-day reports. "As Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan releases this Diwali and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is scheduled for Christmas, the makers of 2.0 decided to come out next year," sources told mid-day. If reports are anything to go by, then 2.0 will now make way to the theaters with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which releases on January 25. This surely comes as a major "jolt" for Super 30 makers, since now the film will reportedly compete with Rajinikanth's film at the box office (which is of course a huge task).
Republic Day weekend has proved to be substantial for Hrithik Roshan's past releases like Agneepath and Kaabil. But reports of the aforementioned films clashing at the box office might not prove to be a happy, happy news for Hrithik. "Agneepath (2012) and Kaabil (2017) released on the Republic Day weekend and fared well. A box-office clash with 2.0 might be a jolt for Hrithik," mid-day stated in the report.
Meanwhile, a report in DNA stated that 2.0 is still under post production process and that is why no promos of the film has been released yet. "The 2.0 team had to majorly work on the VFX because they weren't entirely happy with the first copy. That's also the reason they haven't released any promo officially. But they are eyeing the Republic Day weekend next year,"DNA reported.
Earlier, there were rumours that Akshay Kumar's Gold will clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0 at the box office. But it was revealed that the film has been able to wrap the shoot according to schedule and will release in Independence Day this year.
The makers have released few posters from the film and this is making out wait more difficult. Akshay Kumar will reportedly have 12 different looks for the movie, one of which is the one that's played up as promotional material. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and his creation Chitti the Robot in the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.
2.0 is also being reported by many as Asia's most expensive movie so far with a budget of Rs 400 crore.