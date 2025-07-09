"We Will Lead AI Like We Led IT": Nara Lokesh On Creating Job Opportunities

Ahead of Andhra Pradesh's Mega Parent-Teacher Meet (PTM) 2.0, which will have the participation of over 2 crore people from across the state on a single day, NDTV spoke to state IT Minister Nara Lokesh about the state's efforts to transform education from KG to PG, tackle gender stereotypes from primary classrooms, and adapt parenting for the digital age.

Here's the full interview:

How are you preparing youth to be more job-ready?

Answer- I have the unique distinction of handling both Bharat and India-education for Bharat, and IT and electronics for India. It's not just about educating our youth but also about creating job opportunities. So we are revamping our curriculum from KG to PG to make it future- and skills-ready.

With initiatives like the upcoming Quantum Valley in Amaravati and the rise of AI and machine learning, we need to upskill our young population. Under Mr Naidu's leadership, the Telugu community led the IT revolution. Now, we must prepare them for the next wave-in AI, ML, and quantum computing.

Q: What is your approach under the Taliki Vandanam scheme?

It began during my padayatra. I noticed deeply rooted gender stereotypes, even in early education. When I became minister, I reviewed first and second grade textbooks. All household work was shown being done by women. I asked-why should it be this way?

My wife Brahmani and I lived in the US and shared responsibilities equally. I believe such values must start from primary education. So, we changed visuals in textbooks, and we're speaking out against phrases like "don't cry like a girl" or "are you wearing bangles?"

Taliki Vandanam is more than a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. It's about instilling respect for mothers and women. The Mega PTM is part of this broader cultural shift-to get blessings from mothers and honour them in society.

Q: Were you ever scared of PTMs as a schoolboy?

Lokesh: I'm my mother's son. My father was usually away, so my mother raised me. She attended the PTMs, and I was quite a naughty child. So yes, I got a proper scolding at home afterwards!



Q: Do you support the National Education Policy, especially the three-language formula?

Lokesh: Absolutely. The TDP's support for the Prime Minister is unconditional. We believe in his leadership. When I met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhanji, he emphasised the importance of mother tongue-not Hindi imposition.

We support teaching multiple languages-three, four, or even five. Job markets are global, and we are teaching Japanese, German, and more. We should embrace Hindi too-it's our national language, and we have no objection.

Q: But does the three-language policy threaten the Telugu identity?

Lokesh: Not at all. Why are we pitting languages against one another? That's politically motivated. Our conversation with the Centre is about strengthening education in the mother tongue. Language isn't a threat-it's a bridge. The more languages our children learn, the stronger our unity as a nation.

Q: How has parenting changed over generations? What's the biggest challenge today?

Lokesh: Earlier, joint families taught us to share, serve elders, and communicate. Today, with nuclear families and work stress, children are often raised by Instagram or Inshorts. Socialization has moved online.

We still live in a joint family, and I encourage all parents to involve grandparents. That generational value transfer is crucial. As a nation, we must revive the strength of family systems.