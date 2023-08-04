Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina In A Throwback Pic From The Sets Of Koi... Mil Gaya

Pashmina Roshan shared this throwback. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

As Rakesh Roshan's 2003 sci-film Koi... Mil Gaya clocked 20 years, it is re-releasing in theatres. On the occasion, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan shared a couple of throwbacks from the sets of the film with Jadoo and she added an extensive caption along with it. "When we were just little girls, our family went on an adventure, and although Suranika and I were just bystanders in their adventures, it felt as thrilling as if it was happening to us. For a beautiful time, our days were filled with Koi...Mil Gaya. From waking up and hearing my dad work on the songs, to visiting the set and seeing Tutu papa create magic. We drank more Bournvita because Rohit liked it. We cried when Duggu bhaiya (Hrithik Roshan) got hit, and cheered when he stood up. We wanted to dress up like Nisha (played by Preity Zinta)," she wrote.

Pashmina added in her caption, "We wanted to dance whenever it rained, we ran around the set imagining we were residents of Kasauli, lucky enough to meet with the lovable Jaadoo. Jaadoo became all our friend too."

Pashmina Roshan signed off the note with these words, "Now after so many years, we get to relive the adventure on a big screen and I'm filled with more than just nostalgia - I'm filled with pride, wonder and empowerment, because here is what imagination, perseverance, unity and hard work can achieve...We reach the stars."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead role in the film, posted this video on Instagram and he captioned it, "Relive the 'Jaadoo' with your family and friends on #20YearsOfKoiMilGaya from 4th August across select PVR INOX screens." In the video, Hrithik Roshan says that he is "excited" for the film's re-release in theatres.

Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya established the base for the Krrish series of films to follow, all starring Hrithik Roshan. Krrish released in 2006, while Krrish 3 released in 2013.