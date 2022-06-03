Ahead Of Cousin Pashmina's Acting Debut, Hrithik Roshan Posted This Note

Hrithik Roshan with cousin Pashmina. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

The Roshans need no introduction. The family brims with talent and has gifted several skilled artists to the Bollywood industry. And, now, we have another Roshan on the block. Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin, is all set to make her debut in the entertainment industry with Ishq Vishq Rebound. And, Hrithik is here to cheer for her. The actor has shared a beautiful post on Instagram where he gives a heartwarming shoutout to Pashmina. He has shared a few photos of the debutant actress along with the teaser of the film. He wrote, “Hey Pash, you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes … looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that. And be proud. O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful.” He added, “My best wishes to the entire team of Ishq Vishq Rebound. This is a good team. Good good team. Kill it guys.”

Hrithik Roshan's enthusiasm for Pashmina Roshan's debut film is infectious. No wonder, his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad also cheered for Pashmina ahead of the acting debut. She shared a poster of the film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Go Pash go, up, up and away.”

This isn't the first time when Hrithik Roshan has shared a special message for Pashmina Roshan. On her birthday, he poured his heart out on social media. His post included a photo of Pashmina and a group selfie which also included Hrithik himself. The caption read, “Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star. I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind, Pashmina. Every year, I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family.” He added, “Every moment lived when you are around, fills up all hearts with the best kind of love. I love you so much. Have a year just as bright and amazing as you. Love, Duggu bhaiya.”

Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of music director, Rajesh Roshan. Apart from Pashmina, Ishq Vishq Rebound also features Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.