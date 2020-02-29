Hrithik Roshan To Debut In Hollywood? The Actor Signs With US-Based Gersh Agency

Hrithik Roshan photographed at an event.

Hrithik Roshan's next stop can be Hollywood as the Bollywood superstar has been signed by US-based Gersh Agency. According to Deadline, the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen. "Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn't be stronger than it is today," Amrita said.

"With Hrithik's leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik's ambitious vision around the world," she said. The Gersh Agency aims to introduce Hrithik to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India.

Hrithik, son of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry with films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krissh franchise, to his credit. His last two releases - Super 30 and War - have been box office smash hits.

