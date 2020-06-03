Hrithik Roshan Shares A Secret Behind Jaadu's Extra Thumb In Koi... Mil Gaya. Go Tell The World

Highlights
- "Was it on purpose to give an extra thumb to Jadoo?" asked a fan
- "It was to help Rohit feel familiarity," replied Hrithik
- Koi...Mil Gaya released on 2003
We bet most of you didn't notice that Rohit Mehra's extraterrestrial friend Jaadu in the 2003 sci-fi Koi..Mil Gaya had an extra thumb just like the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan (who has two thumbs on one hand). Don't worry because we learnt about it recently too. On Monday night, Hrithik Roshan's fan on Twitter made an interesting observation about the film and asked the actor if Jaadu's character was given an extra thumb on purpose. Turns out, it was on purpose, in order to inculcate a sense of familiarity between the two characters in the film. "Watching Koi...Mil Gaya on TV and a weird observation... Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to Jadoo just like Rohit Mehra, which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?" asked a Twitter user.
Here's what Hrithik Rishan replied, "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted." The actor was impressed by his fan's observation and he wrote: "You have a good eye my friend. Stay safe."
Read Hrithik Roshan's tweet here:
In 2018, when the film clocked 15 years, Hrithik shared an extensive note on how he could relate with the character Rohit Mehra on some levels. "Koi...Mil Gaya's Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went through as a boy with a stutter and made me realise how everything that it was simply meant to be."
Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that "is" was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage. Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind read others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence. A good tip for today's gen who should know that u can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted. 15 years ago jaadu happened in the theaters and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before , I'm saying it now and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn't make sense. It's all going to work out . I promise . On its 15th anniversary, I'm sharing a few of my favorite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad n mom. And ofcourse thank you to all of you for the love u gave me. #15yearsofkoimilgaya #itsmagic #itsallgoingtoworkout #jaadu #ipromise
Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya also starred Preity Zinta and Rekha in pivotal roles and it established the base for the Krrish series of films to follow, all starring Hrithik Roshan.