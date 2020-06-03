Hrithik Roshan Shares A Secret Behind Jaadu's Extra Thumb In Koi... Mil Gaya. Go Tell The World

A still from Koi... Mil Gaya. (courtesy YouTube )

Highlights "Was it on purpose to give an extra thumb to Jadoo?" asked a fan

"It was to help Rohit feel familiarity," replied Hrithik

Koi...Mil Gaya released on 2003

We bet most of you didn't notice that Rohit Mehra's extraterrestrial friend Jaadu in the 2003 sci-fi Koi..Mil Gaya had an extra thumb just like the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan (who has two thumbs on one hand). Don't worry because we learnt about it recently too. On Monday night, Hrithik Roshan's fan on Twitter made an interesting observation about the film and asked the actor if Jaadu's character was given an extra thumb on purpose. Turns out, it was on purpose, in order to inculcate a sense of familiarity between the two characters in the film. "Watching Koi...Mil Gaya on TV and a weird observation... Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to Jadoo just like Rohit Mehra, which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?" asked a Twitter user.

Here's what Hrithik Rishan replied, "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted." The actor was impressed by his fan's observation and he wrote: "You have a good eye my friend. Stay safe."

Read Hrithik Roshan's tweet here:

Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe . https://t.co/IFjZk9yDry — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 2, 2020

In 2018, when the film clocked 15 years, Hrithik shared an extensive note on how he could relate with the character Rohit Mehra on some levels. "Koi...Mil Gaya's Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went through as a boy with a stutter and made me realise how everything that it was simply meant to be."

Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya also starred Preity Zinta and Rekha in pivotal roles and it established the base for the Krrish series of films to follow, all starring Hrithik Roshan.