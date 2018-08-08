15 Years Of Koi... Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Who Battled Stuttering As A Child, Relives Fond Memories

Hrithik played the role of a differently-abled kid in the film (courtesy YouTube)

As Koi... Mil Gaya clocked 15 years on Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta celebrated the film's anniversary with hear-warming posts on Instagram. While Preity believes that the "magic" of Koi... Mil Gaya continues to cast its spell on Bollywood, Hrithik wanted to share a personal anecdote crucial to his growing up years. Hrithik Roshan, who is known to have battled stuttering and stammering as a child, played the role of Rohit Mehra - a differently abled child in the 2003 movie. 15 years later, he shared why the character is so close to his heart. "Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that "is" was simply meant to be."

"He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage," he added. Hrithik Roshan reportedly began stammering as a kid after his repeated imitations of the house help's speaking style. However, he overcame his speech disorder through intense voice exercises and the guidance of speech therapists.

Along with the note, Hrithik also shared a collection of his "favourite moments" from Koi... Mil Gaya. This is what he wrote: "On its 15th anniversary, I'm sharing a few of my favourite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad and mom. And of course, thank you to all of you for the love you gave me."

Meanwhile, here's how Preity celebrated 15 years of Koi... Mil Gaya.

Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya established the base for the Krrish series of films to follow, all starring Hrithik Roshan. The next instalment - Krrish 4 - will hit screens in 2020.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Super 30, a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar.