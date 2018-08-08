15 Years Of Koi... Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Who Battled Stuttering As A Child, Relives Fond Memories

Highlights
As Koi... Mil Gaya clocked 15 years on Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta celebrated the film's anniversary with hear-warming posts on Instagram. While Preity believes that the "magic" of Koi... Mil Gaya continues to cast its spell on Bollywood, Hrithik wanted to share a personal anecdote crucial to his growing up years. Hrithik Roshan, who is known to have battled stuttering and stammering as a child, played the role of Rohit Mehra - a differently abled child in the 2003 movie. 15 years later, he shared why the character is so close to his heart. "Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that "is" was simply meant to be."
"He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage," he added. Hrithik Roshan reportedly began stammering as a kid after his repeated imitations of the house help's speaking style. However, he overcame his speech disorder through intense voice exercises and the guidance of speech therapists.
Along with the note, Hrithik also shared a collection of his "favourite moments" from Koi... Mil Gaya. This is what he wrote: "On its 15th anniversary, I'm sharing a few of my favourite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad and mom. And of course, thank you to all of you for the love you gave me."
Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that "is" was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage. Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind read others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence. A good tip for today's gen who should know that u can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted. 15 years ago jaadu happened in the theaters and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before , I'm saying it now and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn't make sense. It's all going to work out . I promise . On its 15th anniversary, I'm sharing a few of my favorite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad n mom. And ofcourse thank you to all of you for the love u gave me. #15yearsofkoimilgaya #itsmagic #itsallgoingtoworkout #jaadu #ipromise
Meanwhile, here's how Preity celebrated 15 years of Koi... Mil Gaya.
Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya established the base for the Krrish series of films to follow, all starring Hrithik Roshan. The next instalment - Krrish 4 - will hit screens in 2020.
Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Super 30, a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar.