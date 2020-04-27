Asked If He Smokes, Hrithik Roshan Said That If He Were Krrish IRL, He Would Do This

Highlights
Hrithik Roshan's reply when a fan asked if he is a smoker will win you over. The 46-year-old actor featured in a stunning post shared by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is living with him during the lockdown. The video, which appears to be a partial time-lapse of sorts, shows Hrithik spending some quality with his kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan in the balcony of his Juhu bungalow. Now, a fan of Hrithik thought that she spotted her favourite actor with a smoke in his hand and asked if he's a smoker. Replying to the fan, Hrithik, who is a fitness enthusiast and one of the best dancers in Bollywood, simply tweeted this with a smiley: "I am a non smoker."
And then, he added a reference to the coronavirus pandemic and said that he hopes for a better world, guarded by Krrish, his onscreen caped and masked superhero persona: "And if I was Krrish, first thing I'd do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet."
I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I'd do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet .— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020
Meanwhile, this is the original post shared by Sussanne with excerpts of the poem Leisure by WH Davies.
What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the 'why's' and ' how's' So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don't know where. There is, this amazing thing called 'Life'.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop.
Last seen in War, Hrithik Roshan's next film is expectedly going to be Krrish 4. The superhero series began in 2006 as a sequel of sorts to Rakesh Roshan-directed Koi... Mil Gaya. Krrish 3 released in 2013 and since then Rakesh Roshan has been nurturing the idea of the next instalment. In 2018, Christmas 2020 was announced as the release date of Krrish 4 but there has been no update on it since then. Krrish 4 may reportedly see Hrithik star in dual roles - as both the hero and villain.