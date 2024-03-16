Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs At Farah Khan's Party For Ed Sheeran

Malaika Arora shared this image on her Instagram story.

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 16. Ahead of his concert, Ed Sheeran is making the most of his time. From meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, Ed Sheeran is enjoying every bit of his time in India. But the excitement didn't stop there. A day ago, Kapil Sharma hosted a star-studded bash for Ed Sheeran. And on Friday, it was Farah Khan's turn to host a party for the Shape Of You singer. The event was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan.

Aside from them, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi along with his wife Maria, Madhuri Dixit with Dr. Shriram Nene and Maheep Kapoor among others attended the grand party. Several photos and videos from the party quickly went viral on the internet. One of the pictures showed a group photo of the guests posing with Ed Sheeran, while another captured Farah striking a pose with her three munchkins before the party began.

On Thursday, comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a lavish party for Ed Sheeran. The bash was attended by the likes of Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh, Esha Gupta, Ahaan Pandey and Munawar Faruqui among others. Several inside photos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media. Newlyweds Rakul and Jackky, who were present at the star-studded affair, shared a photo with Ed Sheeran. Captioning the photo, Rakul wrote, "What a warm guy," accompanied by a heart emoji. Ed Sheeran was visibly delighted as he posed with the couple.

Recently, Ed Sheeran also crossed paths with singer Armaan Malik at another party, where Armaan shared a video on Instagram of himself teaching Ed some dance moves to the tune of Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Earlier in the week, Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who surprised him with his mother's homemade pinni. Ayushmann expressed his admiration for the Perfect hitmaker, stating his desire to connect with him as a fellow musician. He shared, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran."

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran is gearing up to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his -=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad is set to entertain the crowd before the main act.