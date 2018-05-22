Hrithik Roshan Recently Had A Fan Boy Moment. Guess With Who?

Looks like even Hrithik Roshan can have a fan boy moment and the actor's recent Instagram post is proof. Hrithik recently met Indo-American artist Vidya Vox and called the encounter "wonderful". The post revealed that Vidya was in Hrithik's house and Shankar Tucker was also a part of this meeting. In his Instagram post, the Agneepath actor shared a picture with Vidya and captioned it: "Ladies and gentlemen, Vidya Vox is in the house! My house! What do I say , I'm such a fan. Thank you for the music Vidya Vox. Was wonderful meeting you and Shankar ." YouTube sensation Vidya too Instagrammed a photo with the actor and said she was on cloud nine after meeting the actor. "When dreams come true! Hrithik you are the best and I cannot believe I got hang with you! Still on cloud nine!" she wrote.
Highlights
- Hrithik Roshan shared photo on Instagram with Vidya Vox
- "I'm such a fan," wrote the actor
- "Still on cloud nine!" Vidya captioned her Instagram post
CommentsVidya is known for mixing western pop, electronic dance music, and Indian classical music. She launched her YouTube channel in 2015, which was an instant hit. With mashups of Western pop hits and music from her native India, Vidya has garnered over over 400 million views. Her channel has over 4.2 million subscribers. She is associated with massive hit mashup numbers like Closer/Kabira, Lean On and Jind Mahi.
Hrithik Roshan is currently filming for Super 30, which is biopic based on the life mathematician Anand Kumar. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars television actress Mrunal Thakur. The film is expected to hit the screens next year. Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by his father Rakesh Roshan. Yami Gautam co-starred with the actor in the film.