The 2 Things Hrithik Roshan Pushes Back On All The Time: Dance And Bare-Chested Scenes

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Ishq Jaisa Kuch. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan has become the talk of the town with the release of his latest film Fighter. Apart from the aerial action sequences and the compelling storyline, audiences are particularly appreciating Hrithik's acting in the Siddharth Anand directorial. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actor revealed his meticulous approach to understanding and presenting himself on screen. Hrithik shared, “I have studied my face. I have spent years before Kaho Na Pyaar hai came out, for 10 years, I was studying my face because this is my product. Call it vanity but I think it is also an actor's responsibility if he wants to be recognised in that category of actors who can back films like this, then you have to know your face, you have to know your light, you have to know what makes your face look the way you want it to look. So, I know how to light my face. I know how to light my eyes. I have spent years and years perfecting it. Because all of that skill comes into play in a film like Fighter, which is also hard work.”

Continuing his discussion, Hrithik Roshan emphasised the importance of recognising that nobody wakes up as the best version of themselves. He shared, "Trust me, I don't think anybody wakes up as the best version of themselves... nobody…none of us. It is very important to recognise that. Else it goes to your head. You can't start thinking that that is who you are, and that is why I am open to talking about it. It really is a house of cards.”

“The angle of the camera. The light that is falling in my eye. Sometimes I give the best shot as an actor and then realise that the light didn't do what I thought it was doing,” added Hrithik Roshan, revealing that in such cases, he would request another take to give his best shot again.

Addressing the bare-chested scenes in Fighter, Hrithik mentioned, “So, I have a very objective view about myself. I also have a perspective of knowing all the… I know all my fault lines so I'm quick to catch something that is not really working. In a film like Fighter, it was important to have a physique. It's Sid (Siddharth) Anand's film.”

Hrithik Roshan also stressed the need for balance in such scenes, stating, “So initially, they were like 12 shots. I just knew this was not going to work. So that's when the collaborator in me sits with my director (Siddharth Anand) and says, ‘I don't think it works with 12 shots. I think we should have three, and that should be good enough. I am very aware that I should not overdo that. It has to serve the narrative.” The actor highlighted that in his career of over 20 years, he has gone bare-chested in five films, including Dhoom, Krrish, Krrish 3, Bang Bang! and Fighter.

Hrithik went on to mention that he tends to push back against dance and bare-chested scenes, stating, “Dance and going bare-chested - these are the two things that I push back on all the time. Sometimes, you know, dance is just illogical. You have got to work harder to see how to make this character dance. Not just Hrithik Roshan, but just the character, what would make him dance. There has got to be something that makes everyone dance.”

Hrithik Roshan's next film will be War 2, in which he will reprised the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal.