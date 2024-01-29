Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Milestone

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: MovieReviewsBlg)

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has now entered the ₹100-crore club. On day 4, the action-packed movie has minted ₹28.50 crore across all languages, as per a Sacnilk report. In total, Fighter has collected ₹118 crore, the report added. The film, inspired by India's airstrike in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, is headlined by Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty and Deepika Padukone, who plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Mini. In addition to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, fans are also loving the performances of Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Karan Singh Grover as Sartaj Gill, and Akshay Oberoi as Basheer Khan.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared an update about the day 3 box office collection of Fighter. In his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Taran wrote, “#Fighter packs a strong total on Day 3 [Sat] post the national holiday [#RepublicDay]… Major centres - dominated by multiplexes - continue to dominate, adding weight to its biz… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 93.40 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

“#Fighter needs to go past Sat numbers on the decisive Sun, the final day of *extended weekend*… This will be possible if mass pockets witness a spike, complimenting the biz from urban centres,” Taran Adarsh added.

#Fighter packs a strong total on Day 3 [Sat] post the national holiday [#RepublicDay]… Major centres - dominated by multiplexes - continue to dominate, adding weight to its biz… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 93.40 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Fighter needs… pic.twitter.com/Bw64ttNVf0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2024

For the unversed, Fighter has not hit the screens in Gulf countries, except the United Arab Emirates. Reportedly, the movie did not secure approval from the GCC Censors (Gulf Cooperation Council Censors). Although the censor screening occurred on January 10, 2024, the official announcement regarding the film's non-release in most Gulf countries was only made on January 23, 2024. Trade analyst Girish Johar also confirmed this setback in a tweet, stating, "In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!"

Fighter has been jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.