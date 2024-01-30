Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Continues To Soar

Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. (courtesy: YouTube)

Siddharth Anand's Fighter is continuing its successful run at the box office. On day 5, the film headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone garnered Rs 8 crore (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the film has amassed Rs 126.50 crore, the report added. This action-packed movie features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Mini. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi as Air Force officers. The movie is inspired by India's airstrike following the Pulwama terrorist attack. Fighter is collectively backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-weekend box office collection of Fighter. He wrote, “Fighter packs an impressive total in its extended weekend… The trending on Sat and Sun - after Republic Day holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: Rs 123.60 cr. India biz. Boxoffice.”

“The biz of Fighter is clearly divided… While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets / single screens haven't tapped its real potential… Post *extended weekend*, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belt. The real examination for #Fighter begins TODAY, the make-or-break Mon,” Taran Adarsh added.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers, Fighter's director Siddharth Anand shared insights into the extensive time and effort invested in bringing the film to life. He explained, "The mission was to make a film on the Air Force which they can be proud of and is authentic. Obviously, we could not do any mockups. We used the real planes, real choppers, real bases, and real hangars. Fighter is something which has taken years, an insane amount of prep. (It) has taken hundreds of people, and thousands of storyboards."

Fighter released on January 25.