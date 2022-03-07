Hrithik Roshan Called Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad An 'Extraordinary Human.' Her Reply

Hrithik Roshan pictured with Saba Azad in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad frequently feature on the trends list. The actors started trending after they were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Mumbai eateries a couple of times. Last week, Hrithik's family members sent a special meal to Saba, a picture from which she shared on her Instagram story and she captioned it: "When you are homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you." Now, the rumoured couple is trending for their Instagram exchange. On Sunday, Saba shared a video of herself singing. "You are an extraordinary human," commented Hrithik Roshan. She replied, "And you are the kindest."

Last month, Saba spent time with Hrithik's family. His uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan posted a picture from the fam-jam, which also featured Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika and Eshaan Roshan. "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time," he captioned the post.

Before that, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan attended Saba's gig in Mumbai and she shared a picture from it on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented." Later, Saba thanked Sussanne in an Instagram story, where she wrote: "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night." The duo trended big time for their Instagram exchange.

Other than being an actor, Saba Azad is also a singer. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys. She was previously dating Imaad Shah.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.