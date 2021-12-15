'How's The Josh?': Paparazzi Ask Vicky Kaushal After He Was Pictured With Katrina Kaif For The First Time Since Marriage

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai.

Highlights Katrina and Vicky returned to Mumbai on Tuesday

The couple got married on December 9

Katrina and Vicky had reportedly been dating for 2 years

So newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal landed in Mumbai on Tuesday evening and they got a warm welcome from the paparazzi. The couple, who reportedly returned from their honeymoon, were pictured outside Vicky Kaushal's Andheri home. When the couple were asked to pose for the cameras, they obliged with smiles and waves. Vicky wore a beige shirt and Katrina was pretty as ever in a pink ensemble. During the photo-op session, a paparazzo asked Vicky Kaushal: "How's the josh?" Other paps followed and Vicky and Katrina simply smiled at the question. For the uninitiated, it is a popular dialogue from Vicky's 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Meanwhile, a paparazzo referred to Katrina Kaif as "bhabhiji."

See the video here:

Katrina and Vicky captioned their wedding-announcement post with these words: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

See the pictures here:

Katrina and Vicky were outed by actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in June this year. When asked on the chat show By Invite Only to reveal one celebrity rumour he knew to be true, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.