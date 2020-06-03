How Tina Ambani Wished Her 'Constants' Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan On Their Wedding Anniversary

Tina Ambani shared this image. (courtesy tinaambaniofficial)

Tina Ambani, who has been friends with the Bachchans for the longest time, wished Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan on their 47th wedding anniversary on social media. On Wednesday, Tina Ambani shared multiple throwback pictures along with her husband Anil Ambani and Big B and Jaya Bachchan. In her note, Tina Ambani described Big B and Jaya Bachchan as her "constants" and wrote: "In a world where change is the only constant, it's wonderful to have some constants that never change. Happy anniversary JB and Amitji. You are incredibly special to us."

Tina-Anil Ambani and Big B and Jaya Bachchan are a part of a close-knit circle. The families are frequently spotted together at events and parties. Big B's association with the Ambanis goes way back to the Nineties, when the actor's venture ABCL landed him into financial trouble and Anil Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani offered to help him. The actor also happens to be close friends with Anil Ambani's brother Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani.

Big B also worked with Tina Ambani in the 1983 film Pukar, which also featured Zeenat Aman, Randhir Kapoor and Prem Chopra. Jaya Bachchan gave the voice over for Tina Ambani's 1982 film Yeh Vaada Raha, which also starred Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon.

Amitabh Bachchan married actress Jaya Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.