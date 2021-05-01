How Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Are 'Keeping The Spark Alive' In Their Marriage

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, who got married in 2011 after dating for a couple of years, are still very much in love with each other and often give us major couple goals. The duo, on Saturday, shared how they are "keeping the spark alive" in 10 years of their marriage with the help of an epic clip on Instagram. In the video, Sunny Leone, dressed in a mustard top and jeans, and Daniel Weber can be seen dancing together while sharing "5 ways of keeping the spark alive" - "1) Always communicate, 2) Plan date nights, 3) Cook together, 4) Make each other laugh and 5) Appreciate each other."

Sharing the video, Sunny Leone wrote: "Together till grey, Daniel Weber. PS: This was shot in safety of my home and with COVID-19 safety measures."

See Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. After a dreamy proposal, the actress married Daniel on April 9 in 2011. The couple adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 and later in 2018, welcomed two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Sunny Leone wished Daniel Weber with these words: "Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!"

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others. Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.