How Soundarya Rajinikanth Made Son Ved's 5th Birthday Special

Soundarya Rajinikanth's son Ved turned 5-years-old on Wednesday. On his birthday, she shared a picture from Ved's low-key celebrations at home along with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Ved is Soundarya's son with her former husband R Ashwin. In the photograph, little Ved can be seen cutting his birthday cake as Vishagan Vanangamudi holds him in his arms. Soundarya added a sticker that read "blessed" in the photograph. The caption on the post shared by Soundarya on Instagram read: "1...2...3...4 and just like that, our baby turns 5. We celebrate you every day. God bless you our little angel. Happy birthday Ved."

Soundarya Rajinikanth frequently shares posts with her family on Instagram. On Pongal this year, she shared a lovely photograph along with her father Rajinikanth, her mother Latha, and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. "Happy Pongal," she captioned the post.

Soundarya Rajinikanth married Vishagan Vanangamudi in February, 2019. Soundarya, who has worked as a graphic designer in the South film industry since 1999, has also directed films such as Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Actor-politician Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth got married in Tirupati in the year 1981. Aishwaryaa, married to actor Dhanush, is their elder daughter. Soundarya, a graphic designer, married actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February 2019 in Chennai.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, in which he played a cop. The film opened in theatres in January this year and it released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.