How Soundarya Rajinikanth Made Son Ved's 5th Birthday Special

Highlights
- "Just like that, our baby turns 5," wrote Soundarya
- "Happy birthday Ved," she added
- "We celebrate you every day," wrote Soundarya
Soundarya Rajinikanth's son Ved turned 5-years-old on Wednesday. On his birthday, she shared a picture from Ved's low-key celebrations at home along with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Ved is Soundarya's son with her former husband R Ashwin. In the photograph, little Ved can be seen cutting his birthday cake as Vishagan Vanangamudi holds him in his arms. Soundarya added a sticker that read "blessed" in the photograph. The caption on the post shared by Soundarya on Instagram read: "1...2...3...4 and just like that, our baby turns 5. We celebrate you every day. God bless you our little angel. Happy birthday Ved."
Take a look at the post here:
Soundarya Rajinikanth frequently shares posts with her family on Instagram. On Pongal this year, she shared a lovely photograph along with her father Rajinikanth, her mother Latha, and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. "Happy Pongal," she captioned the post.
ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:
Soundarya Rajinikanth married Vishagan Vanangamudi in February, 2019. Soundarya, who has worked as a graphic designer in the South film industry since 1999, has also directed films such as Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.
Actor-politician Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth got married in Tirupati in the year 1981. Aishwaryaa, married to actor Dhanush, is their elder daughter. Soundarya, a graphic designer, married actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February 2019 in Chennai.
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, in which he played a cop. The film opened in theatres in January this year and it released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.