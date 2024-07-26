Just Rajinikanth Fulfilling Grandfather Duties In The Most LOL Way. See Daughter Soundarya's Post

Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the most adorable set of photos on Instagram, on Friday morning. The pictures feature her dad and superstar Rajinikanth along with his grandson Ved. Soundarya revealed that Ved didn't want to go to school, so her dad stepped in to help." My son didn't want to go to school this morning ... and superhero dearest took him to school himself. You are the best in EVERY ROLE you play .. on and off screen my darling appa," she captioned the post and added the hashtags #BestGrandfather #BestFather #JustTheBest.

Fans couldn't help but notice the reaction of a little fan seated in the last row of Ved's class. An excited fan wrote, "He is ruling with his humbleness. Happy to see this and thanks for the post. Thalaivar for life." Another user added, "Love that girl's expression who has covered her mouth in surprise. Appa,Appa thaan, they always are special, even if he is the one and only superstar." Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section, "The last girl's reaction shows how he admires everyone Thalaivar. Rajinified." Another one wrote, "Reaction of the girl at the far end of the room. Priceless."

Soundarya Rajinikanth has a son named Ved with ex-husband R Ashwin. She married Vishagan Vanangamudi in February 2019. They welcomed son Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi in 2022. Soundarya, who has worked as a graphic designer in the film industry since 1999, has also directed films such as Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently starred in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, in which he had a cameo appearance. The film starred Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the main roles. Last year, the superstar featured in the film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Speaking about his 170th film, Rajinikanth told news agency PTI last year, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet." He will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film.