Rajinikanth On Operation Sindoor: "The Fighter's Fight Begins"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rajinikanth praised Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor's success. Celebrities across India expressed support for the operation on social media. Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Kashmir.

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth joined scores of Indians across the globe in hailing the Indian Armed Forces' historic strike on terror camps in Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor, saying that the fighter's fight had begun and that there won't be any stopping until the mission is accomplished.

Taking to his X timeline, Rajinikanth wrote, "The fighter's fight begins. No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia, #OperationSindoor. JAI HIND."

The fighter's fight begins...



No stopping until the mission is accomplished!



The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia#OperationSindoor



JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 7, 2025

Rajinikanth was joined by several other film celebrities cutting across all regions of the country.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi too hailed the operation by retweeting the poster put out by the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor and wrote, "Jai Hind."

Telugu star Jr NTR took to his X timeline to say," Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor.Jai Hind!"

Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor.



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 7, 2025

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The Indian army's strong response comes in the wake of the terrible and dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead.

Stating that nine sites that were being used by terrorists had been targeted, the Indian Army said that its actions had been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature.

It also pointed out that no Pakistani military facilities had been targeted and that India had demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)