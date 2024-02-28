Rajinikanth And Wife Latha Celebrate '43 Years Of Togetherness'

Rajinikanth with wife Latha. (courtesy: soundaryaarajni)

Film legend Rajinikanth and his wife Latha celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Their daughter Soundarya shared a picture of the couple from their festivities on her X (formerly known as Twitter) profile. She accompanied the note with these words, "43 years of togetherness my darling amma and appa... Always standing by each other rock solid. Amma cherishes and makes Appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year. Love you both too much and more." She added the hashtag #CoupleGoals.

Check out the picture here:

43 years of togethernessmy darling amma & appa !!!! .. always standing by each other rock solid amma cherishes and makes appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year !!!!! Love you both too much and more #CoupleGoalspic.twitter.com/NyLEtZcovI — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 27, 2024

Rajinikanth recently starred in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, in which he had a cameo appearance. The film starred Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the main roles.

Last year, the superstar featured in the film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth debuted in the film industry in 1975 with Apoorva Raaganga. He has starred in over 160 films, most of which are in Tamil. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. In 2021, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Speaking about his 170th film, Rajinikanth told news agency PTI last year, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet." He will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film.

(With inputs from PTI)